JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A standoff in the foothills in Jefferson County has ended with the discovery of a body. Deputies believe it is that of a 37-year-old man who held police at bay.

The standoff started on Monday evening at a home in the 12000 block of Highway 285. That’s not far from Conifer.

Police said the man, who was armed, barricaded himself inside the house with his 69-year-old mother inside.

Deputies said the man lived with his mother and father. The father was able to escape and call 911. The mother got out of the home four hours later.