Filed Under:Garfield County, Glenwood Canyon, Glenwood Springs, Hanging Lake, Hanging Lake Trail, Local TV, U.S. Forest Service

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Shuttle service and a permit process won’t be part of the plan to restrict visitors at the popular Hanging Lake Trail, at least this year. The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t secured a transportation provider or other details to put the system in place.

hanging lake Shuttle Service, New Visitor Plan Delayed For Hanging Lake

Hanging Lake (credit: CBS)

The new management plan is meant to address overcrowding which has resulted in damage to the trail along with vandalism, dangerous traffic and parking situations and an obstinate violation of rules.

hanging lake 6pkg transfer frame 0 Shuttle Service, New Visitor Plan Delayed For Hanging Lake

(credit: CBS)

The USFS’s plan caps visits to 615 people per day, that’s about half the number of people who use the trail during a busy summer day. Everyone who visits must buy a permit, starting next year.

Officials had wanted to close the small parking lot and force visitors to pay for a shuttle ride to then hike the Hanging Lake trail.

hanging lake 6pkg transfer frame 268 Shuttle Service, New Visitor Plan Delayed For Hanging Lake

(credit: CBS)

Instead, the parking lot will continue to operate with rangers monitoring the space this year until the permit process and shuttle service are put in place.

hiker safety 6pkg transfer Shuttle Service, New Visitor Plan Delayed For Hanging Lake

(credit: CBS)

