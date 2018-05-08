By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday could be the warmest day of the week in Colorado and there’s a good chance Denver could see a new record high and the first 90°F temperature of the season.

The record high for May 10 in Denver is 86°F last set in 1991.

Our current forecast is for highs in Denver on Thursday to top out around 88-90°F.

The wildcard for reaching the 90°F mark will be increasing cloud cover Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching storm system.

Mother’s Day weekend is expected to be cool and wet with a chance for thunderstorms.

