By Stan Bush

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors are fuming over the sentencing of a drunk Uber driver who caused a head-on collision with a passenger in the car in Douglas County.

On January 20, 2017, Brian Haas hit Karl Gopsill while going through an intersection at East Lincoln Ave and Chambers Rd in Douglas County. Haas’ blood-alcohol level was .228, nearly three times over the legal limit.

Prosecutors argued for Haas, 44, to be sentenced to six years in prison, citing two previous DWAIs from 1992 and 1996, but the judge sentenced Haas to three years of community service and time served.

Haas had spent 65 days in jail.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable. I don’t understand how you can drive under the influence three different times and change three lives and get nothing from it,” said Gopsill.

In 2017, the state legislature tightened loopholes in Colorado’s DUI laws — requiring 120 days in jail for a third misdemeanor DUI and felony charges for a fourth DUI.

Haas’ crash falls outside some of the law’s guidelines, but prosecutors argue the interpretation of the law was too lenient.

“The only place for a repeat drunken driver with such an extraordinary BAC who hurts somebody while driving drunk is prison. That is for what we asked on behalf of the community we work to protect,” said District Attorney George Brauchler.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.