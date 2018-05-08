Comments
(credit: Rachel Naftel)
DENVER (CBS4) – An in-flight emergency caused some passengers on Delta Airlines flight to evacuate at Denver International Airport.
Some stood on the plane’s wing during the evacuation.
The flight was inbound to DIA from Detroit. DIA officials say there were reports of smoke in the cabin.
Rachel Naftel snapped pictures of the commotion Tuesday evening.
She says fumes were coming through the vents.
Denver fire officials say firefighters responded to a call about smoke inside the plane and were told the plane was evacuated using portable stairs.
DIA officials say some passengers were injured during the evacuation.