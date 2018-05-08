DENVER (CBS4) – An in-flight emergency caused some passengers on Delta Airlines flight to evacuate at Denver International Airport.

Some stood on the plane’s wing during the evacuation.

The flight was inbound to DIA from Detroit. DIA officials say there were reports of smoke in the cabin.

Rachel Naftel snapped pictures of the commotion Tuesday evening.

Scariest thing. After landing fumes through the vents and fire. Feeling faint and sick. Baby was last one out!!! Emergency evacuation. Scariest thing ever. Delta. #Delta #deltaairlines @Delta @DeltaNewsHub pic.twitter.com/oMmkpbhoqo — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

She says fumes were coming through the vents.

@Delta what was I just breathing. What fumes just went crazy on my flight!? So dizzy. pic.twitter.com/ZuRupJUwgV — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

Denver fire officials say firefighters responded to a call about smoke inside the plane and were told the plane was evacuated using portable stairs.

DIA officials say some passengers were injured during the evacuation.