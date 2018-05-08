By Jeff Todd

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team motto is “Being part of something bigger than themselves.”

For goaltender Nicole Hensley that means sharing her experience of reaching the highest point of her sport with the Colorado community.

“It was just an opportunity to give back, and do something bigger than myself, and help some women trying to better their lives not just for themselves, but for their kids as well. And I think that’s a great opportunity,” said Hensley, who grew up in Lakewood. “It’s been really special for me to come back to Colorado and get to share with the community that built me. It’s been a great opportunity to share the medal with as many people as I can at home.”

On Tuesday, she spoke to a room full of teenage mothers at Hope House of Colorado.

“I’m super excited to meet an Olympian,” said 18-year-old Trinity Williams. She and her son Anthony have been working with Hope House for nearly a year.

The group provides free services for teenage moms through housing support, education and employment.

“It’s hard to raise a child especially when you’re a teen. You have people saying you can’t do it, you’re not going to make it. So it’s nice to have people who believe in you and are wanting to help you,” Williams said about Hope House.

Hensley says she faced similar negativity while working to become an Olympian, and she’s hoping to inspire others with her story.

“I’ve been told ‘No, you’re too small. You’re not good enough. You’re not this, you’re not that.’ So I’ve been told no so many times in my life,” Hensley said. “Believe in yourself and surrounding yourself with people who believe in you is the most important things you can do.”

