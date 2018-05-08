  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The same Russian hackers who meddled in the presidential election nearly two years ago are seemingly targeting military spouses.

At least five women have received threatening messages from a group claiming to be ISIS.

The messages state they know everything about them and their families.

russian hackers Military Spouses In Colorado Get Threatening Messages From Group Claiming To Be ISIS

One of the women was in Colorado Springs when she received the message.

Angela Ricketts said learning where the message really came from frightened her family even more.

russianhackers Military Spouses In Colorado Get Threatening Messages From Group Claiming To Be ISIS

“When he said the actual words Russian government sponsored hacking group that was a completely different ball game that really sort of made the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” said Ricketts.

Russian officials deny being behind the threats.

