By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Mike Bobo is entering his fourth season with the Rams and has a 21-18 record as a head coach.

The Rams enter 2018 with uncertainty at the quarterback spot.

Collin Hill figured to be the Rams starter, but suffered an ACL tear playing basketball in March, and will miss the start of the season.

“I feel bad for the young man. Just an awesome kid, and he’s a great representative for the football team, and the university,” said Bobo. “He’s doing great. I see him almost every day. He’s in there rehabbing constantly. He’s ahead on the strength test, so he looks good. It’s going to be tight, but I do think he’ll be available sometime this season if things keep progressing.”

In an attempt to fill the void at quarterback the Rams signed a graduate transfer, K.J. Carta-Samuels, from Washington who is expected to compete for the starting job.

“I’m excited about him,” said Bobo. “He wanted a chance to go somewhere he had a chance to compete and have a chance to start, and he’ll have that opportunity here. He’s going to do everything in his power to try to be the starting quarterback for the Rams this season.”

The Rams will begin the 2018 season at home when Hawaii pays a visit on Aug. 25.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit nervous,” Bobo said when asked how he felt about his team following spring practice. “I think every coach is a little bit nervous after spring ball, because you don’t have your full team there, but I thought we got better throughout spring practice. I thought we developed an identity offensively, defensively and special teams, developed some toughness and developed some leadership.”

In the offseason the Rams made a few changes to their coaching staff, including the addition of new defensive coordinator John Jancek who inherits a defense that gave up 431.6 yards/game last year.

“He brings energy, he brings passion, he brings experience,” said Bobo of Jancek. “He’s brought a lot of confidence to our defense. Our defense needed a jolt of confidence. I’m excited about our defense this fall.”

Following their game against Hawaii the Rams will play Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and then host Arkansas before traveling to take on Florida on Sept. 15.

