By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – In less than two weeks, millions of eyes will be on the fairytale wedding of a prince and an American girl.

Prince Harry, the sixth in line to the throne in England, will marry American actress, Meghan Markle on May 19 at 12 p.m., which means 5 a.m. mountain time.

The ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

The public eye would soon be focused in on who Markle is and who the two are as a couple.

The two started dating in the summer of 2016 thanks to a mutual friend. Many close to the Prince say he knew Markle was the one at first sight.

The couple would spend months flying under the radar, away from the press, continuing their courtship, until they made their first public appearance in September of 2017.

Prince Harry took an opportunity, prior to the engagement, to condemn the treatment of Markle in the press – issuing a statement about a publication’s racial undertones toward Markle.

Markle, who has been previously married, spoke candidly about the media attention that comes with dating a member of the British royal family, saying it has its “challenges” before adding that she has her “boyfriend’s support.”

The couple announced their royal engagement in November.

In the next several months, the world would delve into Markle’s, 36, past, including her career, family disputes, her humanitarianism, and her path alongside Harry.

