By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – In less than two weeks, millions of eyes will be on the fairytale wedding of a prince and an American girl.

Prince Harry, the sixth in line to the throne in England, will marry American actress, Meghan Markle on May 19 at 12 p.m., which means 5 a.m. mountain time.

gettyimages 955982234 A Look Back: How Harry & Meghan Came To Be

A horse drawn cart carries tourists along The Long Walk at Windsor Castle as it prepares for the wedding of Prince Harry and his fiance US actress Meghan Markle. May 8, 2018 in Windsor, England. St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will host the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19. The town, which gives its name to the Royal Family, is ready for the event and the expected tens of thousands of royalists. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

The public eye would soon be focused in on who Markle is and who the two are as a couple.

The two started dating in the summer of 2016 thanks to a mutual friend. Many close to the Prince say he knew Markle was the one at first sight.

The couple would spend months flying under the radar, away from the press, continuing their courtship, until they made their first public appearance in September of 2017.

gettyimages 853725040 A Look Back: How Harry & Meghan Came To Be

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince Harry took an opportunity, prior to the engagement, to condemn the treatment of Markle in the press – issuing a statement about a publication’s racial undertones toward Markle.

gettyimages 880160420 A Look Back: How Harry & Meghan Came To Be

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Markle, who has been previously married, spoke candidly about the media attention that comes with dating a member of the British royal family, saying it has its “challenges” before adding that she has her “boyfriend’s support.”

The couple announced their royal engagement in November.

In the next several months, the world would delve into Markle’s, 36, past, including her career, family disputes, her humanitarianism, and her path alongside Harry.

PHOTO GALLERY: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle 

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

  1. tom laf (@alarme1551) says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    The world is not that impressed or interested in English Fairytales. Harry is a tool.

