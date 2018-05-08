  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will make the third day in a row with high temperatures near 80° in Denver. That’s more than 10 degrees above normal for early May. The difference between Tuesday and the previous few days will be the lack of clouds. After a couple of mostly cloudy days, almost all of Colorado will experience full sunshine on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be even warmer before Thursday easily becomes the warmest day so far this year with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The record in Denver for Thursday (May 10) is 86° last set in 1991. At this time it appears we’ll have no problem breaking the record.

It will also stay mostly sunny, warm, and mainly dry in the mountains through Thursday. We’ll continue to melt a lot of snow!

A cold front will arrive on Friday and drop temperatures up to 30 degrees for Mother’s Day weekend. We also expect scattered rain showers and probably a few rumbles of thunder from late Friday into Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

