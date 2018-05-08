JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies from Jefferson County rescued a mother from a barricade situation late Monday night.

Deputies rushed to the home Monday evening where a 37-year-old man was barricaded with his 69-year-old mother also inside. The home is located in the 12000 block of South Highway 285.

Deputies say the man lives with his mother and father. The father was able to escape and call 911.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, no contact was made with the man during the barricade situation but deputies were able to rescue the man’s mother.

The suspect has a weapon and remained inside the residence on Tuesday morning.