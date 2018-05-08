  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barricade Situation, Conifer, Highway 285, Jefferson County, Local TV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies from Jefferson County rescued a mother from a barricade situation late Monday night.

Deputies rushed to the home Monday evening where a 37-year-old man was barricaded with his 69-year-old mother also inside. The home is located in the 12000 block of South Highway 285.

conifer hostage standoff vo frame 0 Hostage Rescued From Barricade Situation

(credit: CBS)

Deputies say the man lives with his mother and father. The father was able to escape and call 911.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, no contact was made with the man during the barricade situation but deputies were able to rescue the man’s mother.

conifer hostage standoff vo frame 254 Hostage Rescued From Barricade Situation

(credit: CBS)

The suspect has a weapon and remained inside the residence on Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s