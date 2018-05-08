CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – An armed 37-year-old man who had held his mother hostage for hours remains in a barricaded situation with Jefferson County authorities.

There was a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Monday night on the 12500 block of Highway 285 from the father of the man saying he and his wife were being abused. That’s not far from Conifer.

The father was able to escape. The mother, who was inside with the son for hours, got out late Monday night. The son and police have been in a standoff since then.

So far it’s not clear what weapon the man has.