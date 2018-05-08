  • CBS4On Air

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Frontier Airlines plans to return to Wichita and offer new service to Denver.

The airline will offer once-daily flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, beginning Aug. 30. The flights will use an Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft, which carries about 180 passengers.

Frontier previously offered service to Denver from Wichita, but left the city in 2012.

Flights will depart Wichita at 6 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 6:39 p.m. local time. Return flights will depart Denver at 2:40 p.m. and arrive in Wichita at 5:09 p.m.

Currently, United Airlines is the only carrier offering nonstop service from Wichita to Denver.

