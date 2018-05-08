DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver are trying to go from heroes to zeros, but for a good cause.

Fire crews are trying to set an example with their recycling and composting efforts to reach a “zero-waste” goal.

Denver Public Works and the Denver Fire Department are expanding their partnership to promote the benefits of the Denver Composts program.

Several fire stations have increased their recycling rates up to 80 percent since they started composting. The program has helped increase the city’s overall recycling and composting rate to 34 percent.

It all fits in with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2020 Sustainability Goals. A total of 25 fire stations are composting through the program.

In addition to boosting composting and recycling, firefighters will be out and about, educating their neighbors about the benefits of composting. This week is International Compost Awareness Week.

Denver Public Works said that last year, they expanded compost collection service to all neighborhoods citywide. There are about 176,000 eligible homes in Denver, and currently, about 15,000 of those households participate in the Denver Composts program.