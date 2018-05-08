US President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremonial swearing-in of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, DC, May 2, 2018. (credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – President Donald Trump announced his intentions of leaving the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. He said there is intelligence proving Iran is not complying with the agreement.

Some of Colorado’s congressmen are responding to the announcement.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado, issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s announcement that the United States will leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), a non-proliferation agreement that restricts Iran’s nuclear program:

“Since taking office, President Trump has produced no strategy to counter Iran’s malevolent activities across the Middle East, all of which would be more dangerous if backed by a nuclear weapon.

“U.S. intelligence has assessed Iran is in compliance with the JCPOA, and the President has offered no alternative path forward to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities. The President’s abandonment of the agreement is reckless.”

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement regarding the United States withdraw from the Iran Deal: “I support the move to scrap the ‘Iran Deal’, that never provided for unfettered access of suspected Iranian facilities, never prohibited the testing of ballistic missiles, and that only provided for a 10-year limit on the development of nuclear weapons. A new agreement should be negotiated that allows for unlimited inspections, bans the testing of ballistic missiles, and that never allows Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican representing Colorado, released the following statement regarding President Trump’s announcement on the Iran Deal: “Former President Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal with Iran gave the Islamic Regime hundreds of millions of dollars to export terrorism around the world and more gravely, a path to nuclear weapons. The deal made no mention of Iran’s ballistic missiles program, their human rights abuses, and ultimately allows Iran to start proliferating after the deal expires. I am pleased that President Trump decided to address this issue with clarity so that we can get back to protecting America from Iran’s hegemonic and catastrophic ambitions.”

“We can only start to address the failings of President Obama’s nuclear deal if we are honest about what Iran is doing now. It is a welcome change to have an Administration that takes Iran at its word that they want to destroy our country, our allies, and our way of life. Understanding this threat is the only way we can make our country safe again. I echo President Trump’s gratitude to Israel for uncovering key intelligence that helped in the decision to pull out of the deal, and I also extend the same message of hope to the Iranian people suffering under this brutal regime. I look forward to working with President Trump to ensure that America and her allies are safe from a world with a nuclear Iran.”

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat representing Colorado, released the following statement today after President Trump announced his decision to reinstate sanctions against Iran and withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA): “Today’s decision by President Trump creates more chaos and uncertainty which hurts our standing with our allies and jeopardizes international security. As a nuclear non-proliferation agreement, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was intended to limit Iran’s ability to develop or manufacture nuclear bombs and reduce nuclear tensions in the Middle East. The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed Iran is complying with the terms of the JCPOA, as has President Trump’s own administration and our international allies. I supported the JCPOA because I believed it to be a positive, diplomatic solution in America’s best interests. President Trump’s decision to reinstate sanctions breaks America’s commitments under the JCPOA, hurts U.S. credibility abroad and does nothing to keep America safe.”