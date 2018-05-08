GOLDEN, Colo (CBS4) – The Governor’s Office is developing a Coaching Corp. Career coaches are going through an 8-month program designed to help them navigate the digital economy.

“I actually love my job,” said Angelina Villareal, a career coordinator at the Business & Workforce Center in Jefferson County.

Villareal has worked with people looking for jobs for about 7 years, she calls it the best career of her professional life.

“I just love being there for someone, supporting them throughout their journey,” Villareal told CBS4.

When she heard that the Governor’s Office, with the help of Skillful, was developing a Coaching Corp, she jumped at the chance to apply. The 8-month program includes 4 workshops held around the state, opportunities to network, problem solve, and develop best practices that can then be shared with other career coaches.

“We look at what those job opportunities looked like 7 years ago, and then where we can really connect people to those other opportunities look like today,” Villareal explained.

About 25 career coaches are taking part in the Coaching Corp. They’re working together to address issues like making technological tools that are more effective and efficient; engaging disenfranchised workers like older workers, the under employed, and workers with disabilities; creating relationships with educators; and gathering feedback from employers.

“This is giving us an opportunity to connect with each other, and share ideas and thoughts, and see what’s working and what’s not.”

The final retreat is in June of 2018. The Governor’s Coaching Corps is supported by Skillful, an initiative of the Markle Foundation, in partnership with Microsoft and others.There are plans to continue the program for the next two years.