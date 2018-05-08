By Alaina Brandenburger

The mother-daughter relationship is complex yet highly rewarding. While many daughters show their mothers that they love them on a regular basis, Mother’s Day is the perfect day to treat your mom and show her how much she means to you.

Regardless of whether you’re a mother to a young daughter, or you and your daughter have reached the stage in your relationship in which you are friends, there are many ways in which you can celebrate. Take your mom on a date to one of these venues or start a new tradition with your own young daughter.

Punch Bowl Social

65 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 765-2695

www.punchbowlsocial.com

Treat your mom to Mother’s Day brunch at Punch Bowl Social, a South Broadway restaurant that offers up fun along with food. On Mother’s Day, moms can try their hand at the bowling lane, earning a free mimosa with a strike. The brunch buffet offers an omelette station, monkey bread French toast, a ham carving station and much more. There are plenty of activities at this restaurant to keep mom entertained, including the bowling lane, table games and an arcade. Treat your mom to morning fun at this area favorite.

Paul’s Coffee and Tea

956 W. Cherry St., Unit 101

Louisville, CO 80027

(720) 259-1723

Go beyond the typical brunch with Mother’s Day craft and coffee at Paul’s Coffee and Tea in Louisville. At this event, you and your mom or you and your daughter can bond over crafting while sampling delicious coffee with cultivated beans. This event is being hosted by Bigib Designs, and you and your date will make personalized jewelry. You will learn about hand stamping metal jewelry to make a customized necklace, charm or other unique piece of jewelry. Following the event, you will have a keepsake to commemorate your Mother’s Day.

Balefire Goods

7417 Grandview Ave.

Arvada, CO 80002

(720) 479-8434

On Saturday, May 12th, you can take your mom to Balefire Goods in Olde Town Arvada for a trunk show. You and Mom can sip mimosas and enjoy Honduran chocolate while mingling with artisans who have created beautiful jewelry and other gifts. This event will serve as a fun afternoon for the both of you as you search out a one-of-a-kind gift. While you’re in Olde Town Arvada, take Mom to lunch at one of the area’s many restaurants, and meander in and out of the shops on Grandview.

Mayan Theater

110 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 744-6799

If your mom is a fan of independent cinema, take her to Denver’s historic Mayan Theater. This charming theater on South Broadway features architectural detailing from the 1930s and it is a fun place in which to watch people as well as movies. Showing independent films, the theater highlights a variety of award-winning films. Mom and you can take in a movie and then walk to one of the many restaurants on South Broadway to discuss the movie. Upcoming films include “Beirut,” “Final Portrait” and “You Were Never Really Here.”

Eden II Spa

94 W. 11th Ave.

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 820-3336

Enjoy a relaxing day out with mom at Eden II Spa. Choose from treatments including massage, facials, body treatments or packages. Rejuvenate your skin and your body with one of the spa’s signature treatments. Eden II Spa offers luxurious and relaxing treatments at affordable prices. Treatments range from 30-80 minutes and start at $40. Check online before booking your appointment to see if the spa is running any specials on the weekend of your mom-daughter date.

