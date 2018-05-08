PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former star on the Colorado Avalanche is selling his mansion and ice rink.

Milan Hejduk, whose jersey now hangs in the rafters of the Pepsi Center, has his home in Parker listed at $5.2 million.

Business Den reports the listing includes Hejduk’s ice rink and his zamboni.

“This incredible estate is perfectly positioned for complete privacy while taking full advantage of the breath taking views out every window,” realtor Janice Schettler writes in her listing on kw.com.

Hejduk grew up in the Czech Republic and played for the Avalanche for all of his 14 years in the NHL. He currently coaches the youth team the Colorado Thunderbirds.