  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Thunderbirds, Douglas County, Local TV, Milan Hejduk, Parker, Real Estate

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former star on the Colorado Avalanche is selling his mansion and ice rink.

hejduk1 Avalanche Legend Selling Mansion (And Ice Rink!)

(credit: Keller Williams DTC)

Milan Hejduk, whose jersey now hangs in the rafters of the Pepsi Center, has his home in Parker listed at $5.2 million.

hejduk sot vo frame 414 Avalanche Legend Selling Mansion (And Ice Rink!)

(credit: Altitude)

Business Den reports the listing includes Hejduk’s ice rink and his zamboni.

“This incredible estate is perfectly positioned for complete privacy while taking full advantage of the breath taking views out every window,” realtor Janice Schettler writes in her listing on kw.com.

Visit BusinessDen.com for more details on the property and for a look at some Denver metro area properties of other members of the Avalanche.

Hejduk grew up in the Czech Republic and played for the Avalanche for all of his 14 years in the NHL. He currently coaches the youth team the Colorado Thunderbirds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s