BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen Deputy Heath Gumm who was gunned down in the line of duty earlier this year.

Gumm was shot and killed at 88th and Dawson in Thornton in January.

His wife, sister and parents revealed his name carved in the granite on the memorial outside the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of fellow officers gathered with Gumm’s friends and family to honor the fallen deputy.

People who knew Heath said he was passionate about his job and loved to make people laugh.

“It’s not just that they paid the ultimate sacrifice, but more importantly, what it is that they did for this community. That service, that sacrifice, that honor… that rests with the men and women that are first responders,” said Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh.

Gumm will be honored again next year when his name is added to the Colorado State Patrol Memorial in Golden.