BREAKING NEWSPres. Trump Announces Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County Sheriff's Office, Brighton, Deputy Heath Gumm Killed, Heath Gumm

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen Deputy Heath Gumm who was gunned down in the line of duty earlier this year.

Gumm was shot and killed at 88th and Dawson in Thornton in January.

heath gumm Deputy Gumm Honored, Name Carved Onto Adams County Memorial

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

His wife, sister and parents revealed his name carved in the granite on the memorial outside the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

deputy gumm memorial 12vo frame 24 Deputy Gumm Honored, Name Carved Onto Adams County Memorial

(credit: CBS)

Dozens of fellow officers gathered with Gumm’s friends and family to honor the fallen deputy.

deputy gumm memorial 12vo frame 1014 Deputy Gumm Honored, Name Carved Onto Adams County Memorial

(credit: CBS)

People who knew Heath said he was passionate about his job and loved to make people laugh.

hello deputy gumm frame 211 Deputy Gumm Honored, Name Carved Onto Adams County Memorial

(credit: CBS)

“It’s not just that they paid the ultimate sacrifice, but more importantly, what it is that they did for this community. That service, that sacrifice, that honor… that rests with the men and women that are first responders,” said Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh.

hello deputy gumm frame 121 Deputy Gumm Honored, Name Carved Onto Adams County Memorial

(credit: CBS)

Gumm will be honored again next year when his name is added to the Colorado State Patrol Memorial in Golden.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s