LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver who flipped his car into a 1st Bank in Longmont on Monday remained in the hospital in fair condition on Tuesday.

Darin Newbold, 32, crashed through the window and into the bank located near Ken Pratt and Hover just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

car into bank

One witness described the vehicle turning onto Hover traveling at least 50 mph after he sideswiped two other vehicle, hopped the median and mowed down several trees. After the vehicle became airborne, the vehicle crashed into the bank.

car into bnak3

Police say Newbold took the turn too fast and speed and drugs are suspected factors.

Fortunately, nobody was hit by the vehicle. Also, no bank employees were in the part of the building the vehicle hit.

The bank remained closed on Tuesday. It was unclear when the location would reopen.

