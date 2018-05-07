By Melissa Garcia

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is behind bars after a brazen run from police.

What began as a traffic stop of a driver who was believed to be casing a bank on Friday turned into a forceful arrest.

Dashcam video released by police shows the chase down Parker Road and the scuffle that injured one officer.

The video shows that the woman behind the wheel of a black sedan, identified as Carlee Winegardner, 24, did not want to give up.

“Stop, stop!” shouts an officer attempting to pull the woman over. The woman, allegedly under the influence of drugs, could be heard screaming out the window, police said.

When the officer approached her, the driver took off, giving chase to police. “She just took off. She almost hit me,” the officer can be heard telling dispatch.

Several blocks away, the driver pulled into a shopping center, refusing to stop her car until another officer drove in front of her, blocking in the vehicle. That officer then walked up to Winegardner with his gun drawn.

The screaming woman tried to fight off officers, who forcibly removed her from the vehicle.

According to Parker police, Winegardner kicked an officer in the face.

Police tasered her and took her into custody. She was arrested on charges of obstruction, resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

The injured officer was treated and released from an area hospital.

