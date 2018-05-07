  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMKevin Can Wait
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMSuperior Donuts
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crisanta Duran, Kevin Grantham, Local TV, State Capitol, Transportation Funding

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4)– After years of gridlock, Democrats and Republicans appear to have reached a compromise on transportation funding. The move comes in the final days of the legislative session at the state Capitol.

“I’m happy we’re well on the way to getting a roads and transportation package done – through the House, through the Senate and on the way to the governor here within the next couple days,” said Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham.

The compromise – hammered out by Grantham and Democratic Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran includes $495 million for roads this year, $150 million next year and $50 million for each of the next 20 years.

denver roads Bipartisan Compromise Reached On Much Needed Transportation Bill

(credit: CBS)

In the first two years, 70 percent of the money goes to Colorado Department of Transportation while the rest goes to local governments, with half of that in the form of grants for transit or bike lanes.

Lawmakers would also ask voters to approve a $2.3 billion bond proposal next year if voters don’t approve a tax increase this November.

“It’s been wonderful to work with you Mr. President. We started this last session and this session we were able to deliver a result to the people of Colorado as it relates to transportation funding,” said Speaker Duran.

The legislative session ends Wednesday.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s