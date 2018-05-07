PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– For the first time in more than 20 years, teachers are on strike in Colorado.

The teachers in Pueblo School District 60 hit the picket lines on Monday after rejecting the district’s latest pay increase.

The teachers want a two percent pay raise for the current school year which ends in just a few weeks. They decided to strike after the school board said it couldn’t afford to follow the recommendations of an independent arbitrator.

“When you bring in a neutral, outside arbitrator and that person sides with you, saying yes, the district can afford a two percent cost of living increase, well, than that’s what we’re expecting them to do, do the right thing,” said elementary school teacher Denise Torres.

D-60 says it cannot afford the pay raise until the state starts paying back the money it took from education funding during the great recession.

