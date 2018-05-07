(CBS4) — We all know teachers spend countless hours caring for and nuturing the minds of our youth.

For Teachers Appreciation Week, which runs May 7-11, several businesses are offering discounts and deals.

Most of the deals fall on May 8 which marks Teachers Appreciation Day. Most require teachers to bring faculty identification.

Here’s a list of discounts and freebies:

FOOD

Chick-Fil-A: This is not a nationwide promotion, but some locations are offering deals for Teachers on Tuesday, May 8. You must check with your local Chick-Fil-A location about deals they are offering. The only one we saw near Baltimore was at the Reisterstown location where teachers can get a free coffee with a breakfast purchases.

Some locations are offering free Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuit from 6 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. or Chick-fil-A chicken Sandwich from 10.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Must show valid school ID. One offer per person. Must be present to redeem. Tuesday 5/8 only. Look on Facebook for events at a Chick-Fil-A near you.

Chipotle: It’s buy one-get one for teachers on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. Valid in-restaurant only. Limit one free entree item per customer with teacher ID, subject to availability. See all the details and restrictions here.

Einstein Bagels: All week, teachers can get 20 percent off any purchase. Use promo code 9053.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Teachers get 15% off dine-in and take-out orders Monday through Friday at participating locations, including the new location in the Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall. You can also nominate your favorite teacher to win a pizza party at www.grimaldispizzeria.com/teachers.

EVERYDAY DEALS

Ann Taylor LOFT: Receive 15 percent off all full-priced items. Click here to sign up for the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Apple Store for Education: Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels get discounted rates on all Apple products.

Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with a valid ID. Show this flyer at your local register!

Barnes & Nobel: Teachers, librarians and home-schoolers enrolled in the educator discount program are eligible for 25 percent off publisher list price on teacher appreciation days.

Bose: Educators can receive up to 15 percent off of Bose products, including headphones and speakers, through the company’s “Educators’ Program.” Savings are available only by phone. Direct all inquiries to the “Educators’ Program.” (h/t www.gobankingrates.com)

Costco: All year round teachers can sign up for a Costco membership and receive $60 in savings.

J.Crew: Teachers receive a 15% discount on in-store purchases with a valid school ID at checkout. Click here to find a store near you.

Joann Fabrics: Save 15 percent every day by joining Teacher Rewards. Must show valid ID.

Lenovo: Teachers, professors and adminstrators can receive 10 percent off “Think” products and 5 percent off “Idea” products when shopping online. (h/t www.gobankingrates.com)

Sprint: Teachers, administrators and other school employees can receive special discounts on Sprint products and services through the Sprint Works Program.