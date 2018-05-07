DENVER (CBS4)– The Target store on the 16th Street Mall is moving forward with the retail giant announcing they plan to open the store on July 22.

They will begin hiring some 80 team members at events later this week.

“We are building a talented team of about 80 new team members who will help us serve the residents and visitors of downtown Denver. We look forward to growing our team while providing them meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills for their careers,” said Ashlee Child, Target store team leader, in a statement.

The store will be built at 16th and California and will take up the top two levels of the California Mall building on the 16th Street Mall. The shop would be at least 100,000 square feet smaller than other Target stores in Denver.

The job fair will be on May 11 and 12 at the Hilton City Center. Interested candidates can apply in advance at Target.com/careers or apply in person.

The Target will be the 26th store in the Denver metro area and the first small-format store in Colorado. The store will sell fresh produce, home decor, apparel and have a CVS Pharmacy.

The store will take up the second and third floors of the building.