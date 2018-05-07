  • CBS4On Air

(CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A bill meant to keep guns out of the hands of those who are mentally unstable has failed at the State Capitol.

The Deputy Zack Parrish Violence Prevention Ace would have allowed police or family members to ask for a court order to immediately seize the guns of someone who is considered dangerous, then hold a hearing within a week.

 

xgr red flag bill 6pkg transfer frame 1101 Red Flag Bill In Honor Of Fallen Deputy Fails In Senate Committee

Parrish died during an ambush by a man whose family tried to take his guns away.

Many sheriff’s, police chiefs and district attorneys supported the measure.

