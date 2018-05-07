  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Facebook, Local TV, Moose, Summit County
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife has tracked down the woman who posted a video to Facebook that shows her calling over a wild moose and feeding the animal from her hand.

Feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado and so is harassing them.

The woman, who removed the video after she was subject to an instant online community backlash, has not returned calls for comment to CBS4.

moose Wildlife Officials Find Woman Who Fed Moose From Her Hand

(credit: CBS)

CPW says citizens alerted them to the video and officers were able to track her down. They are expected to release more information about what charges she will be facing later on Monday.

RELATED: Officials Warn Warmer Weather Means More Moose Near Town

This incident happened around the same time another man, who has not yet been identified, was photographed chasing and standing close to another moose in a Frisco median along a busy street.

moose harassment frisco Wildlife Officials Find Woman Who Fed Moose From Her Hand

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

LINK: Living With Moose In Colorado

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

