By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife has tracked down the woman who posted a video to Facebook that shows her calling over a wild moose and feeding the animal from her hand.

Feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado and so is harassing them.

The woman, who removed the video after she was subject to an instant online community backlash, has not returned calls for comment to CBS4.

CPW says citizens alerted them to the video and officers were able to track her down. They are expected to release more information about what charges she will be facing later on Monday.

This incident happened around the same time another man, who has not yet been identified, was photographed chasing and standing close to another moose in a Frisco median along a busy street.

