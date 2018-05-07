  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police Department, Missing Woman, Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

By Dillon Thomas

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) –  Detectives in Longmont no longer believe Rita Gutierrez-Garcia is alive, according to Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur. However, they tell CBS4 they have identified a person of interest.

Gutierrez-Garcia went missing on March 18, St. Patrick’s Day, and hasn’t been seen since. A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information in the case.

rita gutierrez garcia 2 Missing Woman Believed To Be Dead, Person Of Interest IDd

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS)

Police searched a lake in Longmont shortly after her disappearance and were unable to find any evidence leading to her location.

Her family held a prayer vigil for her the next day and dozens showed up.

Gutierrez-Garcia is a mother who was described as loving. Both family and police said they didn’t believe she would ever leave her children for this long of a period.

Police have scheduled a news conference on Monday morning to discuss the case.

Anyone with tips that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call (303) 774-3700 or email policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

