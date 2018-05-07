  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite a lot of cloud cover, Monday will likely become the warmest day so far this year for Denver and the Front Range. Officially the warmest we’ve been in Denver is 83° back on April 29. We should be at least a degree or two warmer Monday afternoon but also shy of the record for May 7 which is 87° last set in 1989.

The clouds we see across Colorado on Monday will be high. The middle and lower levels of the atmosphere will remain very dry and therefore we expect mainly dry weather statewide. The only exception is over the central mountains south of Salida and then in far northeast Colorado east of Sterling. These areas may experience a brief shower or thunderstorm.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures stay in the 80s for the metro area.

A cooler and wetter weather pattern will arrive late Thursday and will stay for most of Mother’s Day weekend. At this time it appears the best chance for rain will be Friday night and Saturday. Sunday should be mainly dry but lingering rain showers look possible and temperatures will be cooler than usual for Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

