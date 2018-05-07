CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a barricade situation near Conifer Monday night.

Officials say a 37-year-old man is barricaded in his home on the 12000 block of South Highway 285 with his 69-year-old mother also inside.

They say the man lives with his mother and father. The father was able to escape and call 911.

The suspect is armed, and officers say they’ve had contact with the woman.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place.

Details about what started this situation have not been released.