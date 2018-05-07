Filed Under:Detour Bakery, Glendale Raptors, John Quill, Local TV

By Romi Bean

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the biggest differences between the NFL, the NBA, and other professional sports, like rugby, is that for many rugby players, playing the game isn’t always their full-time job.

Many ruggers have part or full-time jobs in addition to playing professionally. That’s the case for John Quill, a flanker for the Glendale Raptors.

“It’s pretty random, to be honest, when someone says what do you in the part time? I bake…” said Quill.

Not that the professional athlete has a lot of spare time. Quill spends the little free time he does have at the Detour Bakery.

Though it might seem random, Quill’s inclination for baking is no mystery. His family’s been doing it for five generations!

“In our small town in Youghal, it started very small – in an ‘everything’ kind of store – where you buy your cereal, laundry detergent, and loaf of bread – that’s how it kind of started with our family. Since then generation to generation, we have made it into a more artisan bakery, with all different types of bread. Every generation has added to it, I’m kind of looking forward to doing the same.”

So what will this 5th generation baker bring back to Ireland?

“From being over in America, you guys chuck anything into foods over here. You’re not afraid. At home, if it’s spicy, people are like ‘No-no!’ But over here, jalapeno, bacon, blue cheese, walnuts, goes into breads here… Hopefully, I bring back some of that when I go back home.”

Just because Quill has a post-rugby plan, it doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang up his cleats.

“I’ve been involved with US National Team for five years. My next goal is to get to the next World Cup… I’ve got a couple things to achieve in rugby before I move on to this part of my life.”

On the field, Quill describes himself as aggressive. In the kitchen, he has a softer side

“You can’t be physical in here, finesse needs to come out for sure.”

The Glendale Raptors next home game is Sunday, May 13.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

