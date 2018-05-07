LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– A car crashed into the lobby of a 1stBank in Longmont on Monday morning, narrowly missing people.

The bank is located near Ken Pratt and Hover in Longmont. The car crashed through the window and into the bank just before 9:30 a.m.

One witness described the vehicle turning onto Hover traveling at least 50 mph after he sideswiped another vehicle, hopped the median and mowed down several trees. After the vehicle became airborne, the vehicle crashed into the bank.

One man was narrowly missed by the car.

“My life flashed before my eyes, pretty much. If he were to hit me, it would have been done. So, you know, it just made me realize that you can be doing everything right and somebody else can just lose it and come right at you and it could be over,” said witness Adam Laughrey. “It was scary.”

The driver was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One bank employee had lacerations on his hand due to the glass shattering.

Damage to the building is extensive and the bank will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.