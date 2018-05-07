  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family’s joy at finding their missing dog quickly turned to concern after their puppy started acting strangely.

The Thompson family in Colorado Springs believes someone took Reeses but then returned him.

stolen dog high vo frame 489 copy Family Believes Stolen Dog Was Returned High

(credit: CBS)

Reeses was having seizures and acting sluggish and the veterinarian’s diagnosis was shocking.

“The vet said he had been given some edibles, so he was tripping. And he’s five months old so he could have been overdosed,” said dog owner Laure Thompson.

stolen dog high vo frame 39 Family Believes Stolen Dog Was Returned High

Reese (credit: CBS)

Fortunately, Reeses has recovered but the vet says marijuana can be very dangerous for animals.

“Some animals get really excitable, some fall into a coma, some will have seizures, there’s usually vomiting involved. It’s not a pleasant experience,” said Monique Brown with Pets First Animal Hospital.

The Thompsons say they’ll be keeping a much closer eye on Reeses from now on.

