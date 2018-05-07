Filed Under:Golden, Hawaii, Jefferson County, Kilauea, Local TV, U.S. Geological Survey

By Jeff Todd

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – As dangerous volcanic activity continues in Hawaii, much of the support for seismologists there is coming from Colorado.

hawaii earthquakes 10pkg transfer frame 0 Colorado Scientists Lend Helping Hand To Hawaiian Seismologists

(credit: CBS)

“Our role really is to do the off hours monitoring to support them,” said Dr. Harley Benz with the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden about his counterparts in Hawaii. “We just assist when it gets really complicated.”

hawaii earthquakes 10pkg transfer frame 300 Colorado Scientists Lend Helping Hand To Hawaiian Seismologists

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Dr. Harley Benz. (credit: CBS)

Benz has studied the Kilauea volcano and it’s flows for decades.

“I’ve been out on these flows in the past, the ones that didn’t threaten neighborhoods, and they’re spectacular,” he said.

The southern end of the island of Hawaii has seen dozens of earthquakes each day.

hawaii earthquakes 10pkg transfer frame 913 Colorado Scientists Lend Helping Hand To Hawaiian Seismologists

(credit: CBS)

As of Monday lava has destroyed 35 structures; 26 of them are homes.

Benz says Kilauea is seeing lava flow through tubes known as the east riff zone. As the tubes fill with lava the excess is forced to the surface and during this particular period has erupted in the Leilani Estates neighborhood.

hawaii earthquakes 10pkg transfer frame 240 Colorado Scientists Lend Helping Hand To Hawaiian Seismologists

(credit: CBS)

“It’s really stressful for the local population down on the east riff zone because we simply don’t know when it’s going to stop and where it might pop up in the neighborhoods or not,” he said. “It could be a few days, but it could go on for months and years, we simply don’t know yet. It’s really controlled by how much excess materials come up below Kilauea and is being distributed by the tube system.”

And around the clock monitoring will continue from the National Earthquake Information Center in Golden.

LINK: U.S.G.S. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s