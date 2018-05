DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is working to make sure new housing doesn’t overwhelm neighborhoods.

The city council is expected to vote on an ordinance that will limit what are called “slot homes” at Monday night’s meeting.

Those are townhouses which the front doors face each other instead of the street.

It’s a way for developers to build more homes in a smaller space.

The new ordinance would require more of the units to face the street.