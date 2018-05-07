By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A couple said their child’s unexpected arrival at a Chipotle restaurant may have been destiny after all. The couple first met several years ago, when both starting working at a Chipotle.

“We met at a Chipotle. We both worked at Chipotle. And, now our last baby (was born) at the parking lot of Chipotle,” said Adrianna Alvarez.

Alvarez, and Saul Flores welcomed their son Jaden to the world in April in the parking lot of a Chipotle in Aurora. The duo was originally on their way to the hospital, when Alvarez couldn’t wait any longer.

“I told him, ‘We are not going to make it. I feel like the baby is coming,’” Alvarez told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “The dispatcher was like, ‘I think you need to pull over.’”

“It was my first time calling 911… ever,” Flores said.

On the other side of the call was 911 dispatcher Angie Schell. Schell said the call was the first complete-birth she assisted with over the phone, in more than 18 years.

“This one was pretty hard to keep up with,” Schell said.

Schell spoke with Flores over the phone, who helped partially deliver Jaden.

“If it wasn’t for her, I think he would have freaked out, or passed out,” Alvarez said.

Firefighters arrived on scene to finish the delivery.

To celebrate the arrival of Jaden, Chipotle threw the couple a baby shower on Sunday.

Schell made a surprise appearance to meet Jaden.

“We don’t hardly ever get to meet our patients,” Schell said.

Schell gave Alvarez a gift as family ate their favorite Chipotle meals.

Chipotle gave Jaden a blanket that was dyed to look like a tortilla.

“He became a little Chipotle burrito baby,” Alvarez said.

