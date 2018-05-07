By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Carolina Panthers have signed former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson.

The Broncos released Anderson earlier this off-season. He spent the first five years of his career in Denver and in 2017 rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards.

CJ, who was an undrafted free agent when the Broncos signed him back in 2013, ran for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career in Denver and made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

He’ll most likely serve as a backup to former Valor Christian and Stanford star Christian McCaffrey who just finished his rookie season in Carolina.

