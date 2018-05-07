MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Secluded with centuries old trees and lushly manicured grounds, 93 Palm Island, the waterfront mansion that belonged to infamous gangster Al Capone has been restored to its former glory and offered up for sale.

Capone bought it in 1928.

Realtor Nelson Gonzalez has the listing for 2018.

He paid $40,000 for the property back then and it is for sale today for $14.9 million.

It is a 30-thousand square foot lot, which is large for Miami Beach. The land alone is worth in excess of $10 million dollars,” Gonzalez said.

The eye-catcher of the entire lot is the enormous pool and boathouse, which Capone added.

“This is one of largest pools in all of Miami. It is 60-feet long and 30-feet wide. He tried to compete with The Venetian pool when they built it in 1920s.

Inside the two-bedroom boathouse, “This is where the VIP guests stay,” explained Nelson.

“Ok, so this is where I’ll stay,” joked CBS Miami’s Lisa Petrillo.

The bedrooms are beachy style. The bath is top to bottom with hand laid Italian mosaic tile. Outside the window, there’s a beautiful view of that gigantic pool.

Walking to the main house, Nelson explains, “We have historical photos of this house on Palm Island when it was built. We have an aerial shot and this was the only house here.”

Marco Bruzzi from MB American bought the house as an investment in 2015.

“We bought this house for $8 million and we invested $2 million for the renovation,” Bruzzi said.

There’s a downstairs powder room lined with all original Art Deco style tile from the time. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms including the master suite, which has a sitting room in front.

“So this is the master bedroom fresh and clean,” Gonzalez said, showing off the beachy style room.

A high ceiling in another bedroom with wood was discovered during construction.

The gatehouse, now guesthouse in front, has a large family room with a fireplace in the living room and two bedrooms.

Just outside is an original pond and grotto lighthouse and bridge made out of real red coral.

It’s Living Large Al Capone style at his Florida getaway estate.

“Who knows there might be a buried treasure under it somewhere?” said Gonzalez laughing.