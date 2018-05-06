DENVER (CBS4) – Organizers held the annual Spina Bifida Walk N’ Roll in Wash Park on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered as CBS4’s Dave Aguilera emceed the event. It raises money for the Spina Bifida Association of Colorado.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that affects the spine causing many people to have to use a wheelchair.

The event shows children affected by the condition that they have a future full of possibilities.

“I feel really excited,” said one child.

“Why?” asked Aguilera.

“Because I love to do walk and rolls,” he said.

“We thought it was going to be a big problem, but it’s turned out to be a blessing. Everything we do is because of him,” said the boy’s father.

This was the 18th year for the fundraising event.

