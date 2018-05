Smoke from near 80th Ave. and Quebec Parkway. (credit: CBS)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Adams County responded to a large fire that was releasing a large plume of smoke on Sunday afternoon.

The smoke, near 80th Avenue and Quebec Parkway, could be seen from downtown Denver.

South Adams County fire officials say the fire burned a home.

SACFD responded to call at 4:43pm to residential structure fire near 80th & Quebec Street. BC21 and Truck 28 & 24 on scene with aide from Adams County Fire & Rescue, Truck 14. Fire under control, no report on injuries and cause of fire under investigation. — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) May 6, 2018

The fire is under control. No one was reportedly hurt.