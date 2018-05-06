  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Denver police are investigating the death of a person who apparently fell from a downtown high-rise at 15th and Curtis Streets.

Police temporarily closed a street in front of the 42-story apartment building on Saturday night as investigators worked at the scene.

The victim was not identified.

Denver Police Department spokesman Tyrone Campbell said Sunday that authorities were leaning toward the death being non-criminal in nature.

Campbell says it could have been an accident or a suicide, but there has been no final determination.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

