DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a juvenile they say escaped the Gilliam Youth Services Center on Sunday.
Investigators say that outstanding suspect made a break for it with another juvenile, but police caught up to only one of them.
Police say that suspect faces a weapons charge.
The center is located at 28th Avenue and Downing Street.
Details about the remaining suspect on the run have not been released.