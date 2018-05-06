  • CBS4On Air

File photo of a man in handcuffs. (credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a juvenile they say escaped the Gilliam Youth Services Center on Sunday.

Investigators say that outstanding suspect made a break for it with another juvenile, but police caught up to only one of them.

Police say that suspect faces a weapons charge.

The center is located at 28th Avenue and Downing Street.

Details about the remaining suspect on the run have not been released.

