DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people in Denver celebrated Israel 70th birthday with the Celebrate Israel Walk and Festival on Sunday.

The group gathered at South High School.

People dressed in blue and white and carried Israel’s flag as they walked for two miles through the Wash Park neighborhood.

“I’m here today because I think Israel needs more support in their ongoing wars, and I think we should do everything we can to support them,” said Elan Fleischman.

The walk is organized by Jewish Colorado every year.