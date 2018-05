BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The average price for a home in Boulder has skyrocketed to more than $1 million.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports a wave of out-of-town buyers have pushed the average up after homes have been selling at $2 million.

Real estate agents credit Boulder’s global affordability to the increase.

The increase is making condos and townhomes more expensive as well — one condo in downtown Boulder sold for $5.5 million.