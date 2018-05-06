  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMInstinct
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alpacas, Alpacas of Montana, Great Western Alpaca Show, Local TV, National Western Complex
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Alpacas were in town for the Great Western Alpaca show at the National Western Complex in Denver.

alpaca show 5pkg transfer frame 0 Alpaca Handler: Alpaca Wool Is The Future Of Textiles

(credit: CBS)

Colorado native James Budd works at Alpacas of Montana, and brought some of his softest alpacas with him.

alpaca show 5pkg transfer frame 180 Alpaca Handler: Alpaca Wool Is The Future Of Textiles

(credit: CBS)

“It’s so great to be back in Colorado. I get to see all of my old high school friends. I get to see a lot the other people here joining us in the alpaca competition,” said Budd.

One of Budd’s Huacaya alpacas, Pete, took second place in the show’s halter competition.

alpaca show 5pkg transfer frame 520 Alpaca Handler: Alpaca Wool Is The Future Of Textiles

(credit: CBS)

“It’s all about the fiber quality; how soft is it, does it have any guard hairs, how long is the staple length, how dense is the animal. That’s what really makes a higher quality animal than an average animal,” he said.

alpaca show 5pkg transfer frame 1120 Alpaca Handler: Alpaca Wool Is The Future Of Textiles

(credit: CBS)

Budd’s company uses the soft wool from the alpaca to make everything from shirts and socks to hats, coats and blankets.

The alpacas are descendants of camels, but handlers say are mostly kinder because of their involvement with humans.

alpaca show 5pkg transfer frame 700 Alpaca Handler: Alpaca Wool Is The Future Of Textiles

(credit: CBS)

“They are so great with kids. They are kindred hearts to kids, almost the smaller the better,” Budd said. “The twins, we set them out in the pasture when they were less than six months old and 200 of our alpacas came and touched noses. They give Eskimo kisses, that’s how they communicate.”

Soft and sweet, Budd sees these animals as the future of farming and textiles in the United States.

“You know, someday there will be more alpacas out in the pastures than sheep, period.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s