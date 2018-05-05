By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands laced up their walking shoes for the annual Walk MS at City Park on Saturday.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the walk each year, while CBS4’s Karen Leigh emceed.

Money raised is used for research to help find a cure. It also help provide resources for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Scott Kaplan is an MS warrior.

“My favorite day of the year is today, so this is fantastic,” he said.

Kaplan completed his first Walk MS five months after being diagnosed with the disease in 2003.

Since then, with the help of his team, he has been able to raise over $200,000.

“You know it’s like community. It’s love. It’s all of those things together. It’s almost an indescribable feeling. It’s my happiest day of the year really, it’s great. Everything about this is awesome,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable the people that every year, come back and support us,” said Karen Kaplan, Scott’s mom who came in from in from Connecticut to be with him.

Scott used to have to get injections once a week and take pills every day, but not anymore.

“The medicine that I’m on called Ocrevus has been a life-changer for me. It’s made me feel like before I was diagnosed, which for me is great, because it have given me my life back, which is awesome,” he said.

“I’m so thrilled. My husband and I are just absolutely amazed at what he can do and how well he does,” said Karen.

Progress in the fight against the disease, made possible in part by the money raised in these events.

“I hope to see a cure in my lifetime, but hopefully at least get to help people regain some of what they lost,” said Scott.

