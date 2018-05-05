PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A protester was taken away in handcuffs during a Bernie Sanders rally in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Senator Sanders was in town rallying for John Fetterman, who is a Democratic candidate running for Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania.

After several unsuccessful attempts at disrupting the rally, the protester was taken off the stage in handcuffs.

Fetterman is one of several candidates challenging incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in May 15’s primary election.