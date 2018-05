DENVER (CBS4) – Someone is $4 million richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Denver.

Colorado Lottery says the lucky winner matched five numbers, but didn’t match the MegaBall. The winning numbers were 4-5-10-12 and 18.

The winner bought their ticket from a 7-Eleven on Tower Road in Denver.

The winner can claim their prize on Monday.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot.