By Matt Kroschel

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Karma strikes the man who police say stole the iconic General Lee snow cat earlier this year.

Jason Cuervos is locked up in Boulder County awaiting trial, but CBS4 has learned someone stole the same truck he allegedly used to steal the snow cat.

Cuervo’s Tacoma pickup was parked at a friend’s house in Arvada when it was stolen, according to a close friend of the suspect.

Back in March, the Tacoma can be seen on video surveillance hauling away the General Lee on the back of a trailer.

Social media users spotted the snow cat heading west along Interstate 70. Tips lead the Mesa County Sheriff’s SWAT team to Cuervo’s house where deputies located the snow cat.

Cuervo was able to escape. He was captured a few days later in Boulder.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.