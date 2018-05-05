NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: A man rides his bike along a controversial bike lane next to Prospect Park on August 17, 2011 in New York City. In what is being viewed as a victory for the Bloomberg administration, a judge on Tuesday dismissed an effort by Brooklyn residents to remove a bicycle lane installed by the city on Prospect Park West. Mayor Michael Bloomberg, along with his transportation commissioner, Janette Sadik-Khan, has attempted to make New York more bicycle and pedestrian friendly with numerous bike and pedestrian lanes around Manhattan effort has angered some in the city who see the lanes as adding to traffic, taking up parking spaces and giving more power to bicyclists. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – One Colorado was named number one for bicyclists according to a group made up of bicyclists.

People for Bikes released a list of cities which were rated on several bicycling factors such as number of bike lanes, overall population and number of accidents.

Fort Collins was named the number one place for riding, while Boulder came in at number 2.

People for Bikes says this year’s list is different than years past because they scored cities on five criteria: ridership, safety, network (bike infrastructure), reach (bike path accessibility) and acceleration.

The group plans to release the list every year around spring or summer. You can see a full rundown of the City Ratings methodology here.